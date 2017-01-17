Royal Hen replaces Amelia's on Balboa Island
Tim Goodell holds his 14-year-old dog, Scout, at his Newport Beach gastropub, Royal Hen. Goodell was the founder of Aubergine, long one of Orange County's top fine-dining restaurants, which closed in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,181
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|6 hr
|Wonder Why
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Tue
|Casper
|4
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC