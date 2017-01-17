Royal Hen replaces Amelia's on Balboa...

Royal Hen replaces Amelia's on Balboa Island

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Tim Goodell holds his 14-year-old dog, Scout, at his Newport Beach gastropub, Royal Hen. Goodell was the founder of Aubergine, long one of Orange County's top fine-dining restaurants, which closed in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 1 hr Green Light Free 1,181
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 6 hr Wonder Why 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 11 hr Well Well 4,839
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Wed Westminster 79
free hotel room and bed for female Tue Casper 4
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Jan 10 Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC