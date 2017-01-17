Relationship between Geek Squad and FBI explored in Newport Beach doctor's case

SANTA ANA A Best Buy supervisor who alerted authorities after a Geek Squad technician found alleged child pornography on a respected Newport Beach doctor's computer denied during courtroom testimony Thursday that the FBI paid them for their efforts. Attorneys hoping to get alleged evidence against Mark Rettenmaier thrown out questioned FBI agents and Best Buy employees who described a close working relationship between federal investigators and computer-repair managers who were classified as informants and at times earned $500 payments for helping to kick-start child pornography investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.