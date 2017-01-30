Pizza throwdown requires forklift to ...

Pizza throwdown requires forklift to haul 7-foot wide pie

Members of the New School team place toppings on top of their 6.5 X 9.5 foot pizza during Sunday's Pizza Throwdown in OrangeGREG ANDERSEN, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER New School team member Brent Omeste, left, and Old School team member Sandro Nardone, right, discuss strategies during Sunday's Pizza Throwdown in Orange GREG ANDERSEN, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Chefs on the Old School team prepare their 6 X 7 foot pizza for the oven during Sunday's Pizza Throwdown in Orange. The pizzas had to be transported to the oven by forklift.

