PIMCO Releases 2nd Annual Global Defined Contribution Survey for Multinational Corporations
Of the 26 firms surveyed, more than 60% ranked helping employees meet their retirement investment needs as the primary objective in offering defined contribution plans. Moreover, about half of the companies -- which represent $230 billion of defined contribution assets worldwide -- said they are likely to adopt more globally automatic enrollment and contribution-rate increases over the next few years.
