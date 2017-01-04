Panel: Lantern Credit CEO Chad Swensen on How Credit Technology Can Better Serve the Underbanked at The Digital Money Forum 2017 According to the "2015 FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households," 19.9 percent of U.S. households were underbanked, creating challenges to many aspects of their finances including credit scoring, reporting and overall access to credit. Digital Money Forum session, "Unleashing the High-Tech Power of the Underbanked," Lantern Credit CEO Chad Swensen will discuss how all consumers, especially the underbanked, can be better served by changing the current structure of the consumer credit space to incorporate on-demand credit data into the decision making process.

