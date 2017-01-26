Original Pizza is shutting down Tuesday after more than 50 years on Balboa Peninsula

Sandy feet have sauntered into the beach-side, family-run pizza joint for more than 50 years -- but on Tuesday, Original Pizza will be serving up its last slices to sun-soaked beachgoers on the Balboa Peninsula. It's the end of an area for the well-known pizza establishment, which was started by Russian immigrants who ended up in Newport Beach to follow the American dream -- and they found it, in the form of piping hot, mouth-watering pies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.