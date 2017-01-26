Original Pizza is shutting down Tuesday after more than 50 years on Balboa Peninsula
Sandy feet have sauntered into the beach-side, family-run pizza joint for more than 50 years -- but on Tuesday, Original Pizza will be serving up its last slices to sun-soaked beachgoers on the Balboa Peninsula. It's the end of an area for the well-known pizza establishment, which was started by Russian immigrants who ended up in Newport Beach to follow the American dream -- and they found it, in the form of piping hot, mouth-watering pies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|12 hr
|WEKNOW
|48
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Ssk
|1,189
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Tue
|Truth squad
|8
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC