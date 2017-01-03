Orange County Museum of Art asks cour...

Orange County Museum of Art asks court to toss out petition against Museum House condo tower

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Current

An artist's rendering shows the Museum House project in Newport Beach. Orange County Museum of Art officials are asking the court to void a petition challenging the 25-story Museum House condominium tower planned to replace the museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 18 hr John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... 19 hr Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09) Jan 7 Carnation 41
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Jan 5 Carlos 2
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 11 at 1:15PM PST

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,666 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC