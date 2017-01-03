Orange County Museum of Art asks court to toss out petition against Museum House condo tower
An artist's rendering shows the Museum House project in Newport Beach. Orange County Museum of Art officials are asking the court to void a petition challenging the 25-story Museum House condominium tower planned to replace the museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|18 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|19 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09)
|Jan 7
|Carnation
|41
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC