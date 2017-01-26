Newport deal shows how pensions are rigged against taxpayers
A former Newport Beach deputy police chief's parting pension deal may be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of his lifetime - and serves as just a small local example of how the state's pension system continually puts the needs of public employees over California taxpayers. Local government watchdogs brought to my attention the case of David McGill, who has been deputy police chief for the city for close to - but not quite - five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Neill
|8 hr
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Jan 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Jan 26
|Ssk
|1,189
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Jan 24
|Truth squad
|8
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Chumper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC