Newport deal shows how pensions are rigged against taxpayers

A former Newport Beach deputy police chief's parting pension deal may be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of his lifetime - and serves as just a small local example of how the state's pension system continually puts the needs of public employees over California taxpayers. Local government watchdogs brought to my attention the case of David McGill, who has been deputy police chief for the city for close to - but not quite - five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.