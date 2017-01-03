Montebello housing project still on, ...

Montebello housing project still on, despite sale

MONTEBELLO >> The new owners of the development company planning to build 1,200 homes in the Montebello hills said the firm plans to continue with the project. Newport Beach-based Cook Hill Properties is behind the plan to build the homes on 488 acres of oil property in Montebello.

