Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
MONTEBELLO >> The new owners of the development company planning to build 1,200 homes in the Montebello hills said the firm plans to continue with the project. Newport Beach-based Cook Hill Properties is behind the plan to build the homes on 488 acres of oil property in Montebello.
