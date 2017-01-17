Marche Moderne sets date for last mea...

Marche Moderne sets date for last meal at South Coast Plaza

14 hrs ago Read more: The Current

Husband and wife team, Florent and Amelia Marneau, are chef-owners of Marche Moderne in South Coast Plaza. After 10 years at the Costa Mesa mall, the couple is relocating to Newport Coast.

