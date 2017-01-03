Man arrested in deaths of 2 women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach after home fire
A man was arrested Monday in connection with the deaths of a woman and her friend after a house fire in Westminster led authorities to their bodies, which were found miles away. Christopher Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, according to the Westminster Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|6 hr
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|7 hr
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|15 hr
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|17 hr
|mar
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|anonymous
|19
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC