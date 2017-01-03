Man arrested in deaths of 2 women who...

Man arrested in deaths of 2 women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach after home fire

20 hrs ago

A man was arrested Monday in connection with the deaths of a woman and her friend after a house fire in Westminster led authorities to their bodies, which were found miles away. Christopher Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, according to the Westminster Police Department.

