Lead Mechanical Engineer

Little is seeking a Lead Mechanical Engineer with a positive, collaborative work style to join our growing team in our Newport Beach, CA office. Our Newport Beach office has civil and structural engineers now and we are looking to add mechanical and electrical engineers to the team.

