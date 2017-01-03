King tides coming; flooding possible

King tides coming; flooding possible

Beach communities are bracing for king tides this week, the natural tidal events that hit twice a year and sometimes bring the ocean closer than anybody wants. The tides are expected to run highest just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday with tides of up to 7.3 feet, according to Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

