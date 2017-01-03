Justices appear to find Newport Beach's review of Banning Ranch development lacking
A hotel and residential development was proposed for the Banning Ranch oil field on the border of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa. The California Supreme Court appeared skeptical Wednesday that Newport Beach officials had reviewed the proposed Banning Ranch development adequately before approving it.
