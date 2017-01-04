Judge freezes assets of O.C. firm acc...

Judge freezes assets of O.C. firm accused of defrauding foreign investors

9 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A federal judge has frozen the assets of a Costa Mesa firm accused of defrauding investors. The SEC alleges PDC Capital bought a yacht with money that was supposed to be invested in assisted-living facilities and new locations of L.A. restaurant chain Caffe Primo.

