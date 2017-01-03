Is closing Tower of Terror a Disney mistake?

Guardians of the Galaxy Ð Mission: BREAKOUT! will take Disney California Adventure park guests through the fortress-like museum of the mysterious Collector, who is keeping his newest acquisitions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as prisoners. Beginning in the summer of 2017, guests will board a gantry lift which launches them into a daring adventure as they join Rocket Raccoon in an attempt to set free his fellow Guardians.

