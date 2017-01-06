Integro Insurance Brokers Appoints Morris as New York Operations Leader
Integro Insurance Brokers, a New York headquartered international broker and risk management firm has appointed Deborah Morris as its New York operations leader. She succeeds Esther Ro, who is relocating to the West coast and will be based in Integro's Newport Beach, Calif., office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|Carnation
|41
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Fri
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Jan 3
|Rene Rio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC