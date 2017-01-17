Huntington Beach man pleads not guilty in killings of 2 women in Westminster
Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of the two women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach. Firefighters put out a fire in a home in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way in Westminster.
