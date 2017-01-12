How to Wear Lace If You Have Laid-Bac...

How to Wear Lace If You Have Laid-Back Style

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Allure

By the way, she means that literally. No matter how fancy the dress, Heilbrunner wears it almost exclusively with what she calls "cool street elements"-or what we call "White is an amazing color, especially on gray, wintry Berlin days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
free hotel room and bed for female 7 hr buckeye1234 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09) Jan 7 Carnation 41
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC