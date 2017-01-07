House call: What $900,000 buys in thr...

House call: What $900,000 buys in three Orange County cities

What does $900,000 buy in the Orange County real estate market? In Fullerton, an updated ranch-style house; in Newport Beach, a three-bedroom town home; and in Santa Ana, a charming Craftsman home. FULLERTON: This two-story traditional sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a wide wraparound porch.

