Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New H...

Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Irvine

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Offering 161 new suites, the hotel furthers the brand's expansion in California, following a year of success after the brand reached its 400th property milestone. "As the center of Orange County, Irvine's tourism market has positively impacted the city's economy, bringing more nearly $600 million in tourism spending alone*."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 3 hr montebello dork 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 4 hr Ssk 1,178
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 4 hr Ssk 78
free hotel room and bed for female Tue Casper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Jan 10 Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Orange County was issued at January 18 at 1:56PM PST

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC