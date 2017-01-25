Hoffman To Unveil ICMAD Winners
Special Awards Presenter Lisa Hoffman will have the honor of announcing this year's winners of the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors 2017 Young Designers Competition. Design students from schools across the country have submitted entries and will be showcasing their creative minds at the Young Designers Awards Dinner on Feb. 8 in Newport Beach, Calif.
