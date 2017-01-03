Gulfstream Floats Away From Century City, Leaving Hundreds of Empty Seats in its Wake
The massive Century City location of Gulfstream seems to have jettisoned away forever, adding to the tumultuous times at the still ongoing construction zone known as the Westfield Century City mall. The Hillstone Group project was by most accounts a busy one, offering both lunch and dinner with a seafood focus.
