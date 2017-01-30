Fraser Yachts Celebrates 70 Years
Fraser Yachts is celebrating 70 years in business with a new brand identity, website design and Charter Portfolio coffee-table book. David Fraser founded Fraser Yachts in 1947 in Newport Beach, California.
