Food Events for Jan. 19-29

Garden Grove Restaurant Week: Restaurants from the Vietnamese community, historic Main Street and the Grove District-Anaheim Resort will offer specially priced three-course meals to showcase signature recipes. Info: garden-grove.org/restaurantweek Newport Beach Restaurant Week: Participating restaurants serve prix-fixe menus with lunches available for $10-$25 and dinners for $20-$50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.