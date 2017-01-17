Food Events for Jan. 19-29
Garden Grove Restaurant Week: Restaurants from the Vietnamese community, historic Main Street and the Grove District-Anaheim Resort will offer specially priced three-course meals to showcase signature recipes. Info: garden-grove.org/restaurantweek Newport Beach Restaurant Week: Participating restaurants serve prix-fixe menus with lunches available for $10-$25 and dinners for $20-$50.
