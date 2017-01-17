FAA to hold 2 workshops in Orange County on planned changes to flight patterns at JWA, beyond
Changes to air traffic control systems are expected to increase noise out of several airports, including John Wayne. The FAA is holding two local meetings to talk about the changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Bsdxtac13
|1,179
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|5 hr
|Westminster
|79
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|12 hr
|montebello dork
|1
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Tue
|Casper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC