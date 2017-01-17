Ex-aide for Costa Mesa congressman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $300,000
A former volunteer campaign treasurer for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to two dozen felony counts in connection with the embezzlement of more than $300,000 from the congressman's reelection committee. Jack Wenpo Wu, 46, of Newport Beach pleaded guilty to three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement, 21 felony counts of forgery with sentencing enhancements for theft exceeding $100,000, aggravated white-collar crime over $100,000 and property loss over $200,000, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
