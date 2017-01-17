Ex-aide for Costa Mesa congressman pl...

Ex-aide for Costa Mesa congressman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $300,000

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A former volunteer campaign treasurer for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to two dozen felony counts in connection with the embezzlement of more than $300,000 from the congressman's reelection committee. Jack Wenpo Wu, 46, of Newport Beach pleaded guilty to three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement, 21 felony counts of forgery with sentencing enhancements for theft exceeding $100,000, aggravated white-collar crime over $100,000 and property loss over $200,000, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 8 hr Ahm 77
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 12 hr Ur daddy 1,177
free hotel room and bed for female 19 hr Casper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Jan 10 Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09) Jan 7 Carnation 41
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 18 at 5:00AM PST

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC