Developers anticipate the 102-room Hotel Capistrano will open in 2018
Developers of the 102-room Hotel Capistrano by Kimpton announced Tuesday that they anticipate a grand opening for the summer of 2018. In a news release, landowner Steve Oedekerk and his partners said that the 4-star boutique hotel will represent a $40 million investment in San Juan Capistrano's Historic Town Center and will be the first hotel built downtown in more than 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|22 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09)
|Jan 7
|Carnation
|41
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC