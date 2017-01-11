Developers anticipate the 102-room Hotel Capistrano will open in 2018

Developers of the 102-room Hotel Capistrano by Kimpton announced Tuesday that they anticipate a grand opening for the summer of 2018. In a news release, landowner Steve Oedekerk and his partners said that the 4-star boutique hotel will represent a $40 million investment in San Juan Capistrano's Historic Town Center and will be the first hotel built downtown in more than 50 years.

