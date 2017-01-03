Deadline is 5 p.m. today for Orange C...

Deadline is 5 p.m. today for Orange County timeshare auction

Nearly 400 Orange County, Calif., timeshares -- including 30 at Marriott's Newport Coast Villas above, will be auctioned off by the county in its first online tax auction, set for Jan. 18-19. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Monday.

