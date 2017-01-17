Cutest captain: Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat
In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Los Angeles, a sea lion hitches a ride on a US Coast Guard boat crew off the coast of Newport Beach, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|3 hr
|Westminster
|76
|free hotel room and bed for female
|6 hr
|Casper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09)
|Jan 7
|Carnation
|41
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC