At least 4 dead in California storms;...

At least 4 dead in California storms; governor declares state of emergency

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The mother of a missing 18-year-old woman, right, receives a hug near the scene where her daughter's car lies submerged in Alameda Creek on Monday on Niles Canyon Road near Fremont. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, and she is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) 3 hr Chumper 4
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 5 hr Green Light Free 1,186
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 14 hr Unknown 4,840
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Sun montebello dork 4
News Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec... Sun Richard 1
News Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl... Sun Richard 1
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 20 kiss that Trump azz 40
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC