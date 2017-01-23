At least 4 dead in California storms; governor declares state of emergency
The mother of a missing 18-year-old woman, right, receives a hug near the scene where her daughter's car lies submerged in Alameda Creek on Monday on Niles Canyon Road near Fremont. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, and she is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Chumper
|4
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,186
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Unknown
|4,840
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Sun
|montebello dork
|4
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Sun
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Sun
|Richard
|1
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 20
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC