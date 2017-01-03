AI: Another insight on PSFK for Members

AI: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PSFK

One of the more far out automotive ideas shown at CES 2017 was Toyota's Concept-i. It is a car that strives to become a kind of digital life form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PSFK.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
Review: Friendly Animal Hospital (Dec '09) Jan 7 Carnation 41
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Jan 5 Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 10 at 12:50PM PST

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC