Advantage Systems Experiences Significant Growth in 2016
The company's client base increased by over 10 percent, while the number of clients using the AMB Commission Module increased by 25 percent. Advantage Systems also succeeded in modifying the AMB product to use Microsoft's SQL server database as well as Oracle's, giving clients more choice.
