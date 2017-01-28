$28 million home is Newport Beach's priciest off-water sale ever

The 18,650-square-foot home at 8 Mystique in Newport Coast's Crystal Cove has sold for $28 million, setting a record for an off-the-water house in Newport Beach. The 18,650-square-foot home at 8 Mystique in Newport Coast's Crystal Cove has sold for $28 million, setting a record for an off-the-water house in Newport Beach.

