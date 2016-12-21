Restaurant closures: 6 Round Table Pizzas in O.C., 5 Chevys Fresh Mex
Restaurants in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Foothill Ranch, Rancho Santa Margarita, Newport Beach and Lake Forest shut down because the franchisee ran into financial troubles, an official said. "The closed restaurants are all owned by the same franchisee and were closed as a result of financial issues solely related to this franchisee," Storey said in statement.
