Opponents of Newport Beach condo tower say they have petition signatures to get issue on the ballot
Jeanne Mitchell signs a petition seeking a referendum on the Museum House condominium project while petition worker Linda Daniels, right, watches at the Corona del Mar farmers market. Jeanne Mitchell signs a petition seeking a referendum on the Museum House condominium project while petition worker Linda Daniels, right, watches at the Corona del Mar farmers market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC