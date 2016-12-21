Nokia sues Apple for infringing patents
Nokia has filed a number of lawsuits against Apple for violating 32 technology patents, striking back at the iPhone maker's legal action targeting the one-time mobile phone industry leader a day earlier. Nokia's lawsuits were filed in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany, and in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
