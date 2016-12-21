Most Influential 2016: Vanis Buckholz
Vanis Buckholz of Corona del Mar started a recycling business, My ReCycler, when he was 7 and donates part of the proceeds to a charity that assists homeless children and families. He's now 14 and in eighth grade.
