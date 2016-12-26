Man shot and killed in Inglewood; wit...

Man shot and killed in Inglewood; witness reports seeing two men flee the scene

The shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 10800 block of Redfern Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department, and witnesses reported that two men left the scene running eastbound on 109th Street and out of view. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday night, authorities said.

