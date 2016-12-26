Man shot and killed in Inglewood; witness reports seeing two men flee the scene
The shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 10800 block of Redfern Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department, and witnesses reported that two men left the scene running eastbound on 109th Street and out of view. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday night, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|8 hr
|groovie ghoolie
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC