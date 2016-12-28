Man fatally stabbed inside Target store on Christmas Eve was buying toy for young son, police say
Authorities say a man fatally stabbed at a Northern California Target store on Christmas Eve had his young son with him. Tyrone Griffin Jr., 36, of Hayward, was attacked Saturday after he confronted two men who were playing inappropriate music in the toy section, witnesses say.
