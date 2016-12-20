Ita s been an unusually busy year for catching glimpses of killer whales
Sometimes, years can pass between sightings of killer whales off the coast. But in just the past few weeks, there have been several orca sightings, creating a buzz along the coastline as marine mammal lovers rush out to get a glimpse.
