Hypodermic needles wash up on West Newport beach forcing closure

NEWPORT BEACH County public works officials on Tuesday morning began fencing off an area of beach in West Newport adjacent the Santa Ana riverbed near the jetty where beachgoers, including dog owners, reported scores of hypodermic syringes were washing up Monday after the rain. "We learned about it late ," said Shannon Widor, a spokesman for the county's Public Works Department.

