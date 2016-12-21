Hundreds gather to light the way for Hanukkah in Newport Beach
The Potok family, from left, Collin, 2, Austin, 4 and mother Hailey of Aliso Viejo, hold their personal Hanukkah candle as the enjoy the festivities during the Festival of Lights and and public Menorah Lighting ceremony in Fashion Island's Atrium Garden Court in Newport Beach on Wednesday. Rabbi Reuven Mintz, left, watches as Sam Silberberg, a Holocaust survivor, lights a giant menorah during the Festival of Lights and public menorah lighting ceremony in Fashion Island's Atrium Garden Court in Newport Beach on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|6 hr
|groovie ghoolie
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC