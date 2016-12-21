Hundreds gather to light the way for Hanukkah in Newport Beach

The Potok family, from left, Collin, 2, Austin, 4 and mother Hailey of Aliso Viejo, hold their personal Hanukkah candle as the enjoy the festivities during the Festival of Lights and and public Menorah Lighting ceremony in Fashion Island's Atrium Garden Court in Newport Beach on Wednesday. Rabbi Reuven Mintz, left, watches as Sam Silberberg, a Holocaust survivor, lights a giant menorah during the Festival of Lights and public menorah lighting ceremony in Fashion Island's Atrium Garden Court in Newport Beach on Wednesday.

