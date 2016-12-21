How Treb Heining coordinates the Time...

How Treb Heining coordinates the Times Square confetti drop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: New York Daily News

The renowned party impresario returns to Times Square for the 25th time this Saturday to coordinate the annual blizzard of confetti that buffets the cheering masses as Jan. 1 arrives. "When the ball drops down the pole, my heart is racing and the crowd noise doubles," Heining explained Friday as preparations reached the final 36 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Sun guy with a small dog 7
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Sun anonymous 19
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec 26 Sarah 2
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Dec 22 lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Dec 22 Drifter13 1,176
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Dec 20 mar 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,461 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,055

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC