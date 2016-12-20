Hines' South Station Tower Project Advances
In total, the BPDA approved eight development projects valued at more than $1 billion. In addition, the BPDA Board approved the PLAN, an initiative geared at implementing infrastructure, quality of life and housing improvements in the South Boston Dorchester Avenue region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|54 min
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|57 min
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC