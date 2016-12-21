Famed Violinist Honored at Chapman - and Now, In His Scottish Home Town

One of the most famous violinists of the 20th century Henri Temianka is honored at Chapman University with a bronze bust in front of Musco Center for the Arts, as well as with a $2.25 million endowed music professorship and scholarship in his name. The professorship and scholarship were gifted to Chapman in 2013 by his son, Daniel Temianka, and daughter-in-law, Zeinab Dabbah, M.D. of Pasadena.

