Famed Violinist Honored at Chapman - ...

Famed Violinist Honored at Chapman - and Now, In His Scottish Home Town

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

One of the most famous violinists of the 20th century Henri Temianka is honored at Chapman University with a bronze bust in front of Musco Center for the Arts, as well as with a $2.25 million endowed music professorship and scholarship in his name. The professorship and scholarship were gifted to Chapman in 2013 by his son, Daniel Temianka, and daughter-in-law, Zeinab Dabbah, M.D. of Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Fri Starfish Primo 5
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec 26 Sarah 2
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Dec 25 Anonymous 17
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Dec 22 lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Dec 22 Drifter13 1,176
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Dec 20 mar 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC