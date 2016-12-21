Drone footage shows rare look at kill...

Drone footage shows rare look at killer whales foraging sharks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Wave

Screen shot from video taken by Eric Morgan off Long Beach Tuesday night showing a killer whale with a blue shark on its left fin while nursing a young calf. Screen shot from video taken by Eric Morgan off Long Beach Tuesday night showing a killer whale with a blue shark on its left fin while nursing a young calf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Thu lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Thu Drifter13 1,176
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Dec 20 mar 1
News Most influential 2016: Andrew Do Dec 19 mar 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun... Dec 14 smerickson2016 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,869

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC