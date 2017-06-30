Hit and run driver leads Georgia police on chase
NEWNAN, GA - A hit and run suspect in Georgia led police on a dangerous high speed chase in Newnan. Officials were called to a scene after a black Mercedes Benz involved in a fender-bender drove away from the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|University of West Georgia murders in late 80's... (Sep '14)
|Jun 21
|Unknown
|9
|food outlet on temple street sucks
|Jun 16
|the truth
|7
|Molestation suspect held without bond (Aug '15)
|Jun 16
|They r the sick ones
|2
|grandpa needs a fishing spot for his two grandkids
|Jun 13
|AWACS-MCC
|1
|Searching
|Jun 9
|Old friend
|1
|Injustice In Coweta County (Apr '06)
|Jun 6
|Madashell
|56
|Heritage Christian School is SCAM (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|crusadersoldier
|37
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC