Winners of Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition Demonstrate Versatility
Scholarships totaling $8,500 were awarded by the ET Foundation to designs used in things from sporting goods and medical equipment to industrial and infrastructure applications. The ET Foundation , the educational and technology research organization founded by the Aluminum Extruders Council , has announced the winners in their Student 2017 Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition .
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heritage Christian School is SCAM (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|crusadersoldier
|37
|East Coweta High School (Aug '12)
|May 25
|Mother777
|9
|russell arrington construction.. (Sep '15)
|May 17
|redwinestan
|6
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|33
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Bettle Bop
|15
|Producer Ryan Snow...Narcissistic Predator (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Still at it
|10
