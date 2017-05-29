Weekly Arrest Reports
Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Brandi Loverne Taylor, 37, Popular Circle, LaGrange, GA 30241, arrested on 05/29/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License, Too Fast for Conditions, Failure to Maintain Lane, Leaving the Scene of Accident and Failure to Report Accident with Damages. Richard Earl Robertson, 57, County Road 14, Roanoke, AL 36274, arrested on 05/29/2017, charged with DUI Less Safe, DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.
